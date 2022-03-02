Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

SYK opened at $262.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.34. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $99.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.