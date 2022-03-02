Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,931. The company has a market capitalization of $99.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.34. Stryker has a 1-year low of $227.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Stryker by 19,425.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,673,000 after purchasing an additional 94,407 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 474,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,236,000 after purchasing an additional 175,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.