Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.
SYK stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,931. The company has a market capitalization of $99.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.34. Stryker has a 1-year low of $227.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Stryker by 19,425.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,673,000 after purchasing an additional 94,407 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 474,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,236,000 after purchasing an additional 175,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.
Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
