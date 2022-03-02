Studio Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,768,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,409,000 after buying an additional 78,955 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,045,000 after purchasing an additional 109,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 188,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 451,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.