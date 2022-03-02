Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOHVY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

