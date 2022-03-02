Summit Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 10,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 310,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 129,890 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,903,010. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $83.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $341.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.02.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

