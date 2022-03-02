Summit Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Anthem by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Anthem by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM stock traded up $14.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $465.62. The company had a trading volume of 32,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $450.32 and a 200 day moving average of $418.39. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $308.65 and a 12 month high of $472.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on ANTM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

