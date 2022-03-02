Summit Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.81. 98,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,461. The company has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

