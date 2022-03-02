Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases 173 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.4% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $76.80. The company had a trading volume of 279,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,467,579. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.31. The stock has a market cap of $193.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.