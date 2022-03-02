Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,520 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2,850.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,631,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,967 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,609,000 after purchasing an additional 952,340 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,083,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,361,000 after purchasing an additional 577,117 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,173,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 382,756 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 32,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,715. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

