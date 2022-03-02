Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,905 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 804,411 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after purchasing an additional 512,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.50. 136,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,153. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $86.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

