Suncor Energy Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

TSE SU opened at C$39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$56.11 billion and a PE ratio of 14.16. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$21.90 and a one year high of C$39.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.78.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total transaction of C$1,839,450.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

