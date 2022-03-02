Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,240 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 472.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 231,288 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 65,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 55.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after buying an additional 83,377 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 43.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,651,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after purchasing an additional 502,505 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $26,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

