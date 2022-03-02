Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%.

Shares of STRO stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. 323,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,440. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $400.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.94. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $25.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 80,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 51,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after buying an additional 43,566 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

