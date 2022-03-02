Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%.
Shares of STRO stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. 323,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,440. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $400.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.94. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $25.89.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.
Sutro Biopharma Company Profile
Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
