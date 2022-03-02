SVB Leerink Comments on Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.28). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($8.84) EPS.

ARNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $94.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.55. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.62.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

