Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Up 346.7% in February

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a growth of 346.7% from the January 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWDBY shares. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 210 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.90.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.01. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 40.63%.

About Swedbank AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.