Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €131.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($147.19) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($158.43) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($148.88) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($155.06) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €121.37 ($136.37).
Shares of SY1 opened at €111.05 ($124.78) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($82.56). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €113.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €118.86.
Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.
