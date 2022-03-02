Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SYIEY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Symrise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.50.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.05. Symrise has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

