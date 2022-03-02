Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 552.86 ($7.42).

SYNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.06) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 510 ($6.84) to GBX 460 ($6.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.38) to GBX 410 ($5.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.37) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of SYNT traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 274 ($3.68). The company had a trading volume of 844,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,521. The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.41. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 269.20 ($3.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.65). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 360.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 445.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other news, insider Roberto Gualdoni acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.43) per share, for a total transaction of £81,000 ($108,681.07). Also, insider Brendan Connolly purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.31) per share, with a total value of £7,920 ($10,626.59). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,402,000.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

