Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRHC. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.03.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $53,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,838 shares of company stock valued at $539,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 864,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 175,728 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 168,592 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 265,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 154,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 110,628 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

