TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €26.88 ($30.20).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEG shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.97) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of ETR TEG traded down €0.43 ($0.48) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €22.55 ($25.34). The company had a trading volume of 475,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €21.67 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €29.37 ($33.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €23.32 and its 200-day moving average is €25.33.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

