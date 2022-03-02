Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Up 8.1%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.27. 35,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,388,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.33.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock valued at $63,581,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Barclays PLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,759,000 after purchasing an additional 528,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 2,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Talos Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

