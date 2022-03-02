TD Securities Raises Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Price Target to C$1.85

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.85 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NNDIF stock remained flat at $$0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. Noranda Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06.
About Noranda Income Fund
