TD Securities Raises Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Price Target to C$1.85

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.85 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NNDIF stock remained flat at $$0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. Noranda Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06.

About Noranda Income Fund

Noranda Income Fund (”Fund”) is an income trust whose units trade on the TSX under the symbol ”NIF.UN”. The Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets(”the Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America , where the majority of zinc customers are located.

