TechnipFMC plc Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Griffin Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a report released on Sunday, February 27th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 324.50 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 945,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

