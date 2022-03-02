TechnipFMC Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 17,739 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,886% compared to the average volume of 893 call options.
FTI opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58.
TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 945,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.
About TechnipFMC (Get Rating)
TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
