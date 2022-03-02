Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Down 4.7%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.99 and last traded at $35.12. 232,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,782,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.84.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECK. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,590,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,513,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,145,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

