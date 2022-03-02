Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Stock Holdings Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Shares of HQL opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.06. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.