Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 184,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,474,019 shares.The stock last traded at $74.27 and had previously closed at $70.74.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 32.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 277.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

