Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

