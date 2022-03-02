Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Position Increased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 128.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 75,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 23,504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter worth $2,885,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,382,000 after acquiring an additional 607,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 42,931 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Telos Co. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $740.31 million, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 2.15.
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
