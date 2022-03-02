Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $30.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.53% from the company’s current price.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.31.

Nordstrom stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 488.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $46.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,891 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $8,030,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

