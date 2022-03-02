Tesco (LON:TSCO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.43) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.36) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.13) to GBX 327 ($4.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.30).

TSCO stock opened at GBX 281.15 ($3.77) on Tuesday. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.10 ($4.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 291.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 275.67. The firm has a market cap of £21.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.33.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

