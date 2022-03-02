Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Update

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the January 31st total of 705,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSCDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

TSCDY stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tesco has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

