Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP Sells $52,519.28 in Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Matthew Stark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEVA. Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,737.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 608,631 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 251.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 357,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 255,708 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

