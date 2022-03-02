Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $13.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $13.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $12.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $14.27. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings per share of $6.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $55.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $53.67 to $56.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $60.96 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE TPL traded up $46.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,252.25. 729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,215. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,124.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,223.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

