Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Sells $198,053.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TXRH stock opened at $89.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.53. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

