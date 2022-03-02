The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Boeing by 3.1% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.99. 99,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,365,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.15. The company has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $183.77 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

