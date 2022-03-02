The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Increased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.68. 561,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,800,068. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,583 shares of company stock valued at $20,678,423 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.