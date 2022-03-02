The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) will post $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.02 and the highest is $3.14. Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $3.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $14.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.76 to $14.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.37 to $16.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.91.

COO opened at $411.30 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $368.05 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

