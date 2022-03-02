The Crypto Prophecies Market Capitalization Reaches $4.01 Million (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $315,299.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00042444 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.09 or 0.06717294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,947.18 or 1.00032747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00043560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00046696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002707 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,739,294 coins and its circulating supply is 98,959,704 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

