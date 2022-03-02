The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 396,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 279,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 176,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,372. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76. The GDL Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

