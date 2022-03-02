The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.0% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

GS traded up $5.82 on Wednesday, hitting $334.02. 79,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,383. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $316.46 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.55.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

