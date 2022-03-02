The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $30.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GDRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32. GoodRx has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $48.05.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 866,587 shares of company stock worth $31,417,043 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GoodRx by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.