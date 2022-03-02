The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCKT. Barrington Research increased their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

HCKT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,502. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $593.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,721,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after buying an additional 39,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 202,776 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 727,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

