The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend by 28.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $10.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.51. 551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,792. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.59. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.71 and a fifty-two week high of $144.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on THG. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,063,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.