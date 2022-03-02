The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Hershey by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HSY opened at $204.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $207.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,019,611 shares of company stock valued at $207,158,028 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

