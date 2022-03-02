The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,011 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Immunovant by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 6.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 8.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 31,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 21.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after acquiring an additional 774,877 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.80. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunovant (Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.