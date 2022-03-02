The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MASS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.06 and a quick ratio of 11.42. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $58.20. The company has a market cap of $464.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.78.

908 Devices Profile (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

