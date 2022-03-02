The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,414 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PCSB Financial by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PCSB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in PCSB Financial by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PCSB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in PCSB Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. PCSB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $283.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Goldrick sold 5,000 shares of PCSB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

