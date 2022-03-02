The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,545 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORRF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 15.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $260,000. 43.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $73,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

