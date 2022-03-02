The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 667 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Identiv were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

INVE stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $462.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.25 and a beta of 1.77. Identiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.75.

INVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

